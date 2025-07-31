Romance buzz is heating up between former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and global pop star Katy Perry, and fans are keeping a close watch. Just a day after they were seen enjoying an intimate dinner in Montreal, Trudeau was spotted in the VIP section of Perry’s concert, part of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Seen Dining Together in Montreal After Recent Breakups, Spark Curiosity Among Fans.

Justin Trudeau at Katy Perry Concert – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Videos and fan posts circulating on social media show Justin in casual attire: a black tee and jeans, clapping and smiling as Perry performed. His presence at the concert only added fuel to the already swirling rumours of a possible romantic connection between the two.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spark Dating Buzz in Montreal

The concert sighting followed a string of public appearances that have caught the public’s attention. Earlier this week, Justin and Perry were seen taking a relaxed stroll through Mount Royal Park in Montreal. The singer, holding her pet dog, looked comfortable in Trudeau’s company. That same evening, the two were seen dining at a high-end restaurant, where they reportedly shared a quiet meal followed by drinks at the trendy Taverne Atlantic. A source from the restaurant revealed that the pair were “kind and friendly” to the staff, although the chef noted there was “no PDA,” keeping things respectful yet intriguing. Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating? Buzz As Report Says Former Canada PM, Pop Star Spotted Having Dinner Together in Montreal (Watch Video)

Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau - Watch Video

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau ... as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

Newly Single Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spark Dating Rumours

The timing of these appearances has added to the curiosity. Katy Perry recently ended her nearly 10-year-long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple announced their split in June 2025, stating they would continue to co-parent amicably. Justin, meanwhile, announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023, after 18 years of marriage. The two have remained cooperative in raising their three children. Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau in Montreal; Video Goes Viral As Singer and Canada Ex-PM Share Lobster and Special Moments at Le Violon (Watch)

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau More Than Just Friends?

While neither Perry nor Justin has commented publicly on the nature of their relationship, their back-to-back sightings in Montreal have left fans and media abuzz with speculation. Whether it's a budding friendship or the start of something more, the spotlight is firmly on this unexpected duo.

