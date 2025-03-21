New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Superstar Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara have collaborated with Reliance Trends to unveil the brand's latest summer-occasion wear collection and new campaign 'NEW TIMES. NEW TRENDS'.

The exciting campaign showcases a stunning array of merchandise for everyone in the family during this summer and holiday/travel season.

Reliance Trends introduced this bold new approach and new collections with a stunning, new-age film featuring Mahesh Babu and Sitara. This film also features new collections, ranging from Cool Casuals to Wow Westerns and Party Ethnics.

This campaign highlights the new merchandise, reflecting a fresh new look, feel, and attitude for the brand. Reliance Trends' new campaign invites customers to step into a world where tradition meets modernity.

The new collection celebrates India's rich cultural heritage with a contemporary twist, offering a unique shopping experience for the summer and holiday season. But the excitement doesn't end there.

Reliance Trends is India's go-to shopping destination all year round, providing a diverse range of collections that cater to every occasion and season. Whether one is looking for festive attire, casual wear, or trendy outfits, Reliance Trends has something for everyone.

The collections are thoughtfully curated to reflect the latest fashion trends while honouring the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship.

From vibrant summer styles to cozy winter wear, Reliance Trends ensures that one stays fashionable throughout the year.

With a commitment to quality and innovation, Reliance Trends continues to set new standards in the fashion industry.

The stores offer a welcoming environment where one can explore a wide variety of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Shoppers can experience the joy of shopping at Reliance Trends, where tradition and modernity come together to create a truly exceptional shopping experience.

From this season onwards, Reliance Trends is releasing its freshest collection yet, with eye-catching styles at attractive prices. (ANI)

