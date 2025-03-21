Hyderabad, March 21: Hours after Cyberabad police registered a FIR against them for allegedly promoting betting apps, Tollywood actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Devarakonda and Prakash Raj on Thursday clarified that they are not promoting any illegal app. While Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda stated that they endorsed only legally permitted online skill-based games, Prakash Raj said he did not renew a contract to promote an app in 2017 after realising that he should not have done it.

Rana and Vijay Devarakonda issued separate statements through their media teams while Prakash Raj posted a video on his ‘X’ handle to give his clarification. According to a statement issued on behalf of Rana Daggubati, he entered into a contract with a company to act as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expired in 2017. Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps.

“His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted. Rana Daggubati’s legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law,” reads the statement.

It further clarified that Rana Daggubati’s endorsement of a legal and skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law. “It is essential to highlight these online games, have been recognized by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling. The Court has ruled that these games are based on skill, not chance, and are therefore legally allowed,” it added. Online Betting Case: Actress Vishnu Priya Appears Before Telangana Police in Betting Apps Promotion Scandal (Watch Video).

Earlier, Vijay Devarakaonda’s team also issued a clarification. The actor had officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. “His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted. It is important to clarify that skill-based games, including online games such as rummy, have been repeatedly recognised by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling or gaming. The court has upheld that such games involve skill rather than chance, making them legally permissible,” reads the statement.

“Mr. Vijay Deverakonda’s legal team and agencies carefully review all associations before entering into any agreements. After a thorough legal review, he had agreed to endorse the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring that his association aligned with the law standards. However, his endorsement term ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand. This press release is being issued to eliminate any misconceptions / misinformation and to emphasize that Mr. Vijay Deverakonda’s past endorsement of a legally recognized skill-based gaming company was completely lawful.”

Prakash Raj, in his video statement, said in June 2016 he did an advertisement for a gaming app. “But within a few months I realised it may be legal but it was not right. I couldn’t have done anything because I have done it. I let it go. It was a year’s contract and when they wanted to renew it I said no. My conscience does not accept and I don’t want to continue. It happened 8-9 years ago. Since then I have not done any ads which promote online gambling,” he said.

The actor said in 2021 when the company which might have been sold to someone else had put some snippets on social media he sent them a notice saying they can't illegally use them. He appealed to youngsters not to be victims of gambling because it ruins life. Prakash Raj said that he has not received any notice from the police and if he receives anything he will reply.

Earlier, Cyberabad police registered a case against Rana Daggubati, Vijaya Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal and others. A case against six actors and 19 social media influencers has been registered at Miyapur Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 318 (4), 112 r/w 49 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3, 3 (A) and 4 of Telangana Gaming Act and 66D of Information Technology Act 2008. The police registered a case on a complaint by one Phanidra Sharma, a resident of Miyapur, who stated that he found several celebrities and social media influencers actively promoting illegal betting apps, websites and other platforms. The complainant said promotion of betting apps was causing harm to individuals and society by encouraging this addictive short-term risky money-making behaviour leading to financial distress.

