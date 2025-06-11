Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Renowned Kashmiri singer Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, popularly known as Hamle Bulbul, passed away on Wednesday, an official said.

Credited with taking local music to new heights, Shah breathed his last at his ancestral place in Baramulla's Dangiwacha Rafiabad, he said.

"The Bulbul of Kashmiri music and art has fallen silent today. Ustad Ghulam Nabi Shah, famously known as Hamli Bulbul, rendered more than three decades to the Information Department and took Kashmiri music to new heights," an official of the Jammu and Kashmir government said.

Shah devoted his life towards promoting Kashmiri art and culture and served the department in various capacities. He represented Kashmiri folk and music on both national and international canvas and earned accolades for himself and the department, setting a legacy for others to follow, the official said.

Shah captivated audiences for decades with his soulful voice, masterful command of the sarangi and signature 'glass' dance performances, where he balanced a glass of water on his head while executing intricate dance movements showcasing his exceptional skill and commitment to Kashmiri performing arts.

'Bulbul' was also renowned for his mastery of the traditional Kashmiri folk dance form known as Bacha Nagma. This vibrant and expressive dance involves young boys dressed as women, performing intricate footwork and spinning movements while singing Kashmiri ballads, the spokesperson said.

In 2011, Bulbul was honoured with the prestigious Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Award for his significant contributions to promoting Kashmiri Lok Sangeet (folk music).

This accolade recognised his dedication to preserving and revitalising the rich musical traditions of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Joint Director Information of Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, and other officials. The meeting recalled the contribution rendered by Shah to the department and the local art and music by its promotion at national and international levels.

