Mumbai, June 11: Actress Avika Gor has been ‘rokafied’. The actress has embarked on the next chapter of her life. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from her roka ceremony. She also penned a note in the caption, as she detail how it all happened. She wrote, “He asked, I smiled, I cried (in that order), and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy, background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical #Engaged #Rokafied”. Sidhu Moosewala Documentary: BBC World Service Releases 2-Part Docufilm on Slain Punjabi Singer on YouTube.

Avika Gor Gets ‘Rokafied’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Earlier, the actress had voiced her support for the Indian Armed Forces and expressed deep sorrow for the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In a heartfelt message, the actress emphasized the need for unity and strength in the face of terrorism while lauding Operation Sindoor as a powerful and necessary response.

Sharing her thoughts, Avika said, “As an Indian,“ my heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam incident and their families, and I stand with our armed forces and every citizen who believes in justice and peace. Operation Sindoor is a bold message that terrorism will not go unanswered. We must stay united, resilient, and hopeful for a future where such actions are no longer necessary”. ‘Sardar Ji 3’: Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Punjabi Film Faces Opposition From BJP on Its Release Over Alleged Inclusion of Pakistani Artists.

The mission, which was conducted without breaching Pakistani airspace, successfully targeted nine high-risk locations linked to recent terror activities against India. Among the areas hit were Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—regions long associated with terrorist infrastructure.

