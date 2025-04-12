Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The third single from superstar Suriya's upcoming movie 'Retro' is out now.

Titled 'The One,' the track brings wild energy and has already caught the attention of fans.

Sung by Sid Sriram and Santhosh Narayanan, with a rap by SVDP, the song is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The lyrics have been written by Vivek. The number follows two earlier songs from the film -- Kannadi Poove, a soft romantic track, and Kanimaa, which is a wedding song.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo.

On Christmas last year, the makers released the teaser for Retro, which offered glimpses of its emotional and action-packed storyline. The teaser opens in the picturesque ghats of Varanasi, showing a beautiful moment between Suriya and Pooja Hegde's characters. In the scene, Pooja ties a sacred thread on Suriya's wrist as he pledges to leave behind a violent past and embrace love.

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks his first collaboration with Suriya. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1 this year.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The epic movie, which featured battle sequences and grand visuals, explored a story spanning 1,500 years into the past.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, was last seen in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film released in theatres on January 31. (ANI)

