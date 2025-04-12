Chennai, April 11: Actress Ramya Krishnan, whose powerful performance as Neelambari in the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Padaiyappa’ is hailed as one of the best antagonist performances by an actor in a Rajinikanth film to this day, has now begun shooting for director Nelson’s eagerly-awaited action extravaganza ‘Jailer 2’, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead. Ramya Krishnan took to her Instagram page to share a story on her first day of shoot. She wrote, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film. Shooting for the film is currently taking place at Attapaadi in Kerala. Rajinikanth, who arrived in Coimbatore on Thursday, disclosed to reporters at the airport that the current schedule was for 20 days. Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. ‘Jailer 2’ Announcement Teaser: Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander Reunite for ‘Jailer’ Sequel (Watch Video).

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures, the production house producing director Nelson’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Jailer 2’, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year. Shooting of the film began in Chennai first. Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too are expected to be a part of Jailer 2 as well. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this information from the makers. Fake Casting Call Alert! Actress Shiny Sarah Reveals She Was Approached for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ – Here’s What Happened (Watch Video).

Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of Jailer, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores. Expectations further shot up when Sun Pictures, the production house that is producing the film, officially announced the launch of ‘Jailer 2’ through an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

