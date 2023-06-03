Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): A few days after the Cannes Film Festival ended, actor Richa Chadha posted photos of her Cannes red carpet look in a pink dress that husband and actor Ali Fazal gifted her.

Taking to Instagram, Richa talked about the dress she donned at the red carpet and said it was a simple, different, creatively exciting Cannes experience for her.

"I got DMs from some of you asking about my Cannes red carpet look, voila! Wore @zimmerman, @karishma.joolry for the premiere of Jessica Hausner's 'Club Zero', a refreshingly neurotic film! My director Shuchi Talati offered sartorial advice, helped me out, then we walked to the Palais together! A simple, different, creatively exciting Cannes experience for me! Dress present from @alifazal9. PS : Did my own HMU in 30 minutes! There's a pearl detail clip too, come on! Hehe. Thanks @anishagandhi3 for being, plz tell @rochelledsa to like me back," she said in a post.

Richa looked gorgeous as she wore an ankle-length pale pink dress with white embroidered details from Zimmermann that matched a belt.

She paired it with white heels and matching earings. She opted for soft glam makeup and left her hair untied and straight. Soon after she dropped the look, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.A fan wrote, "Absolutely stunning as always."Another commented, "Finally someone elegant wearing what one can actually decipher! Looking lovely!."

"We (me & my husband) saw you at the amazing Thai restaurant at Cannes, we were super shy and didn't want to disturb you, @alifazal9 and others in your group, so we didn't come up for intros/selfies (we got a thrashing for that from our family) but we waved at you guys and you guys waved back and smiled. it was such a heartwarming gesture, it made our day! Thank you so much for being so human in this crazy world!", a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa will be seen in Zee's 'Nurse Manjot' and the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise, 'Fukrey 3'. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Netflix series 'Heeramandi'. (ANI)

