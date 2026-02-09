Washington DC [US], February 9 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced on Monday the appointment of Rohit Kumar Singh, former Secretary, Government of India, as Chair of the USISPF Global Value Chains Committee and Advisor to the USISPF Board of Directors.

In a press statement, it noted that Singh, in his role as Chair of the Global Value Chains Committee, will work closely with USISPF's global membership and government stakeholders to promote smooth, resilient and diversified supply chains, with a focus on regulatory alignment, infrastructure readiness, and effective public-private collaboration.

"Strengthening global value chains is critical to enhancing India's competitiveness, accelerating manufacturing growth, boosting exports, and supporting sustained GDP expansion by improving efficiency, reducing costs, and integrating India more deeply into global trade networks", the statement added.

It noted that Singh is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1989 batch, Rajasthan cadre, and a distinguished bureaucrat with decades of experience spanning economic governance, consumer markets, infrastructure development, digital governance, public health, and public-private partnerships.

As per the statement, Singh served as Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, where he led India's first AI-enabled grievance redressal ecosystem, bringing a paradigm shift to consumer protection. Under his leadership, consumer courts across India were digitized with e-filing, case tracking, and multilingual video conferencing, culminating in a landmark milestone in 2023, when more consumer cases were disposed than filed. He also expanded the National Consumer Helpline into a 17-language, omni-channel platform.

Upon his appointment, Rohit Kumar Singh said, "The next generation of global value chains will be digital, data-enabled, and trust-anchored. India's investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and digital public goods create an unprecedented opportunity to integrate more deeply into global supply networks. I look forward to collaborating with USISPF to foster innovation, resilience, and regulatory cooperation that enhance competitiveness and deliver tangible economic outcomes."

"Rohit Kumar Singh brings an exceptional depth of policy experience and executional leadership to USISPF," said Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, USISPF. "From pioneering AI-enabled consumer governance reforms to advancing large-scale public-private partnerships and innovative financing for infrastructure development, his work reflects the kind of institutional leadership needed to strengthen global value chains and economic resilience. His insights will be invaluable as USISPF continues to deepen cooperation across trade, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks", the statement said.

It further noted that Singh holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He completed a Master's in Computer Engineering from Clarkson University, New York, before joining the Indian Administrative Service, and later obtained a Master in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University. (ANI)

