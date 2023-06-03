Actor Raveena Tandon on Saturday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Chaya. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a video and wrote, "Happy happy Birthday my O.G. Pudding! @chaya.m.m May gif fulfil all that your heart desires and bring you happiness at each step that you take in life ... you deserve all the love all the joy that this world can give you .. so go out there and grab and live life's each golden moment.. you always have my blessings 'cause I believe in you." Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha and Ajay Devgn’s Nephew Aman To Make Bollywood Debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Film.

In the video, a montage of throwback pictures can be seen. The montage showcased the mother-daughter duo pictures and Chaya's solo photos. Some pictures of other family members can also be seen in the video. Soon after Raveena shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy birthday mam.hve a great one.", a social media user wrote.

A fan commented, "Your fashion sense is To Good" Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday Beautiful Chaya Pie." Raveena Tandon adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, as single mother in 1995 when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively. She began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film Stumped (2003). The duo tied the knot on February 22 in 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raveena Tandon Shares Pictures From Daughter Rasha’s Graduation Ceremony.

Check Out The Birthday Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Rasha in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan. Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in his kitty.