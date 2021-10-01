Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Rick Ross recently revealed that an album collaboration with Drake might not just be a rumour and can come sooner than expected.

According to People magazine, the 45-year-old rapper appeared on Thursday's episode of the 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast to talk about his new book 'The Perfect Day to Boss Up' and reflected on his past work with Drake, along with discussing what he has in store for his music career.

Last month, Drake had dubbed Ross the "greatest rapper alive" in a video on his Instagram Story. Though hearing that from the Toronto star was flattering for Ross, he told the outlet that he's not taking the compliment literally.

"I think when Drake makes a comment such as that, I appreciate it and I love it, but there are some amazing artists out here and I could tap in and I understand what Drake was speaking from," he said.

Ross continued, "I don't take that in the literal sense. I take that as, When me and Drake in the studio, the fun we could have, we come up with records and then the longevity those records have."

The rapper said when he performs their collaborative songs like 'Pop That' and 'Stay Schemin', which were released in 2014 and 2012, respectively, he notices the response from fans is as if the songs were still new, which is why he thinks Drake called him "the greatest."

"The list goes on, and so I just take it as 'Man, the fun times we have and then the results.' You know what I'm saying?" Ross added.

Over the years, the two rappers have joined forces for a number of songs, including 'Money In The Grave', 'Aston Martin Music', and most recently 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'.

Earlier this month, Drake dropped his sixth full-length studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Meanwhile, Ross is preparing for his upcoming album, 'Richer Than I Ever Been', and he said the idea of their collaboration is just a "rumour" for the time being, though he's open to it.

"Right now, that's still a rumour, but it's a realistic rumour. You know what I mean?" he explained, adding, "Us doing a collab album is most definitely rumours... It's speculation. But is it like a possible realistic possibility? Of course, it is."

The rapper went on to discuss that as he continues to navigate the music industry, the best piece of advice he received was from JAY-Z.

Ross shared, "I appreciate all that love, but one thing JAY-Z told me, which spoke on writing, was 'Less focus on what you like the most, and focus more on what you can make work the best.' "

"And what it did for me as a writer is it opened that many more doors to when I listen to instrumentals now. Now when I listen to them, I listen to the ones that I could make something incredible happen, which maybe eight out of the same 20. You understand? So it's just a different vibe. It gives you great opportunity to create great things instead of making it just so personal... I'll never forget it," added Ross, as per People magazine. (ANI)

