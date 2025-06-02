Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Rannvijay Singha hosted Roadies Double Cross has finally come to an end with Elvish Yadav's gang member Kushal Tanwar emerging as the winner.

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, returned to the show as a wild card entry and won it with his intense performance.

Also Read | Mark Hamill Has No Plans To Return As Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars'.

Gullu was a part of Elvish's gang from the beginning and was eliminated. He returned to the show as a wildcard in Gautam Gulati's gang and when Gullu was given a choice to double-cross his gang leader after winning the ticket to the finale, he went back to Elvish's gang, leaving Gautam.

Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula's gang finished as the first runner-up.

Also Read | MTV Roadies Double Cross Finale: Social Media Influencer Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu Wins Adventure Reality Show (Watch Video).

Expressing his happiness, Gullu said in a statement, "Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title, it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone. "

"This win is more than a trophy. It's a symbol for every person who's ever felt alone, who's ever been told they're not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. And that's what this victory is: not fame, not glory -- but proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything, " he added.

Gang leader Elvish Yadav praised Tanwar's journey, he stated, "From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn't just win tasks, he won hearts. His journey defines."

Rannvijay talked about the current season and shared, "This season had it all - drama, betrayal, redemption, and a finale that kept us on the edge. Gullu's journey reminded everyone why Roadies isn't just a show, it's a battleground of transformation. "

The 20th season of MTV Roadies witnessed the return of Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty as gang Leaders, while Neha Dhupia made her much-awaited comeback, Elvish Yadav debut as a gang leader, and for the first time, there was a wildcard gang Leader entry with Gautam Gulati

MTV Roadies Double Cross streamed on MTV India and JioHotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)