Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Social media influencer Kushal Tanwar was on Sunday announced as the winner of adventure reality show MTV Roadies Double Cross.

In the finale challenge that pushed physical limits and mental strength, Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, beat co-contestants Hartaj and Rishabh.

Also Read | 'Happy Birthday Maa, I Miss You Everyday and Love You More': Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Mother Nargis on Her Birth Anniversary With Throwback Pictures (See Post).

The 20th season of MTV Roadies, titled “Double Cross”, saw the return of actor Rannvijay Singha as a host, with a focus on betrayal and double-crosses within the competition.

Tanwar said he is thrilled after winning the show.

Also Read | 'I Owe My Career to You': Playback Singer Palash Sen Remembers KK on His Death Anniversary (See Post).

“Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title, it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone. This win is more than a trophy.

"It's a symbol for every person who's ever felt alone, who's ever been told they're not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. And that's what this victory is: not fame, not glory, but proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything,” Tanwar said in a statement.

From being picked in a fierce bidding war by YouTuber and judge Elvish Yadav to forming one of the most heartfelt bonds of the season, Gullu's journey was a rollercoaster.

After his elimination mid-season, he made a stunning return in actor Gautam Gulati's gang, only to double-cross him and rejoin Elvish for the grand finale, a press release issued by the makers read.

Singha said he thoroughly enjoyed being part of the 20th season of the show.

“This season had it all - drama, betrayal, redemption, and a finale that kept us on the edge. Gullu's journey reminded everyone why Roadies isn't just a show, it's a battleground of transformation. Hats off to every contestant and Gang Leader who made this 20th season one for the history books,” Singha said.

The show, which featured Yadav and actors Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, and Prince Narula as gang leaders, premiered on MTV India and JioHotstar in January this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)