Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar marked a special milestone as his cult musical drama 'Rock On!!' completed 17 years.

The actor, singer and filmmaker shared his excitement on Instagram by reposting a note from Excel Entertainment, the production house behind the film.

The caption read, "The band, the beats, the bond. Celebrating 17 years of Rock On!!"

Released in 2008, 'Rock On!!' was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and told the story of four friends who reunite years later through their love for music. The film not only introduced a fresh musical style to Bollywood but also marked Farhan Akhtar's acting and singing debut. Its soundtrack, including songs like Rock On!!, Pichle Saat Dinon Mein and Tum Ho Toh, continues to hold a special place in fans' hearts even today.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in his upcoming film '120 Bahadur.'

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, '120 Bahadur' is inspired from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, paying tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought courageously against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops.

The teaser has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Indian forces during the war. It also includes visuals of the Indian soldiers' relentless clash with the enemies.

The film has been shot across various parts of the country, including Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.'120 Bahadur' is slated to hit theatres on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

