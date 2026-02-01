Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Five suspects have been detained in Pune in connection with the firing case at Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's residence, city police said on Sunday.

The suspects have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, a Pune City Police official said.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to nab suspects involved in the firing incident outside Shetty's residence.

in the early hours of Sunday assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is famed for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham. (ANI)

