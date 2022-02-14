Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Actor Ronit Roy has decided to abstain from celebrating Valentine's Day due to the unfortunate demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to Instagram, Ronit wrote, "I will not be celebrating this Valentine's Day cause I have lost someone who I loved, respected and treasured deeply. Miss you so much. Love you forever."

Ronit did not mention Lata Mangeshkar in his caption but a video that he posted alongside the note clearly indicated that he was talking about the legendary singer.

In the video, Ronit can be seen playing the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Lag Ja Gale' on his flute.

Ronit's tribute has left fans emotional.

"This is so beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Can't even imagine celebrating the day of love without listening to Lata ji's love songs," another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6. She died due to post COVID-19 complications. (ANI)

