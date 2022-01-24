Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is inching closer to her due date, shared some stunning pictures on social media, flaunting her growing baby bump.

As per People magazine, Huntington-Whiteley is expecting her second child with fiance Jason Statham.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan Song Doobey: First Track Featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi Personifies the Rush of Falling in Love (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram handle, she uploaded a string of pictures in which she can be seen posing before a mirror, wearing a skin-tight brown dress.

The soon-to-be mother of two simply captioned the post with emojis of an hourglass and a baby.

Also Read | EPIC to Launch Regiment Diaries Season 3 on Republic Day 2022 (Watch Promo Video).

In the comments section, Huntington-Whiteley received love from her fellow model friends.

"You are just STUNNING I'm so so happy for you and your growing family!!!" wrote Angi Fletcher.

Amy Jackson dropped a heart emoticon.

Back in August, Huntington-Whiteley revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her second baby with Statham, 54. The pair already share 4-year-old son Jack Oscar, who was born June 24, 2017.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham revealed they were engaged at the 2016 Golden Globes when the model showed off her Neil Lane ring as they walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet. The couple had been together for about nine years by that time.

In late 2018, Huntington-Whiteley shared that marriage wasn't at the top of the list for her and Statham.

"I think the time will come. We've been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time," she shared. "It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."

Huntington-Whiteley previously told People magazine in November 2019, "I think (Jack)'s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs ... every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

"At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible," she added.

During an Instagram Q&A in April 2020, the model shared that she and Statham were "attempting potty training" with Jack and "would love to" add more kids to their family someday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)