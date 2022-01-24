On the occasion of India’s 73th Republic Day, IN10 Media Network’s flagship channel, EPIC, will salute the armed forces with a new season of Regiment Diaries. After the overwhelming response of the first two seasons, the legacy show’s season 3 will again take its viewers into the regiment centers highlighting their history. It will also showcase exclusive journeys of the army museums that aren’t accessible to all. EPIC, IN10 Media’s Infotainment Channel, All Set To Enter Metaverse Future With a Brand Makeover.

The series is a visual tribute to the valiant men in the uniform and their regiments which continue to protect and honour the motherland.

The 3-episode season will profile the Bombay Sappers, Bihar Regiment, and Regiment of Artillery. In addition to the tales of bravery and legacy, there will be interviews of serving officers and support staff who will talk about their training life and weaponry.

Watch the Promo:

Over the last two seasons, the show has brought the stories of sacrifice and courage of numerous regiments like The Garhwal Rifles, Madras Engineers Group, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and many more to the foreground. Akki Jaanbaaz Teaser: IN10 Media’s Gubbare Forays Into Original Content, Brings India’s First-Ever Magical Martial Arts Superhero.

Commenting on the series, Samar Khan, president and COO of Juggernaut Productions - OTT said, “What goes into making a soldier and their tales of valour have always intrigued many of us including me. Through this show, we want to bring their traditions, history, and unseen side of the army to the forefront. After seeing the appreciation and response of the first two seasons, we were filled with immense pride and are excited to bring another season for our viewers.” The episodes will air on EPIC and EPIC ON at 9 pm.

