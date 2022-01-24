'Doobey', a track picturised on actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's whirlwind romance in the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', has been unveiled on Monday. Written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha, the sweet-flowing music of 'Doobey' is composed by OAFF and Savera and designed by Ankur Tewari Speaking of the first song, Ankur shared: "From the onset I knew that the music of 'Gehraiyaan' had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Gehraiyaan Song Doobey: First Groovy Song From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa’s Film Is Filled With Some Steamy Kisses! (Watch Video).

"Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika's vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song." Designed by Ankur, the alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha. Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Amazon Prime Video Film Is About Deep Emotions and Secret Connections (Watch Video).

Adding further, OAFF says: "It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. "With 'Doobey', we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we're really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Check Out The Song Below:

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).