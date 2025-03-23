Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Film Producer DVV Danayya who is known for bankrolling Rajamouli's movie 'RRR' visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara on Sunday.

This temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Drops Throwback Video of Little Samara Sahani Singing 'Balam Pichkari' As She Turns 14 Today.

Producer Danayya donned an all-white outfit for his sacred visit. In the visuals, he was seen surrounded by his family, friends and security.

DVV Danayya also posed with his family for the photographers after offering prayers at Lord Venkateshwara Temple. The producer was joined by his wife, son Kalyan Dasari and daughter.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR's Intense First Look From 'Thug Life' Revealed (See Pic).

Earlier, actor Gautham Raju visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The actor offered his prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his sacred visit. He also greeted his fans, who were delighted with Gautham Raju's presence.

On the same day, the lead cast of 'Dilruba' also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple for the blessing of Lord Venkateswara ahead of their film's release.

It was released on March 14.

The movie was directed by Viswa Karun and starred Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon and Kathryn Davison in the lead roles.

The trio were seen exiting the Venkateswara temple with Prasad in their hands.

Kiran donned a green shirt and a dhoti for the visit. He also greeted his fans and snapped some photographs with them. He was joined by Rukshar and Kathryn on his holy visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)