Mumbai, March 23: The makers of the much-anticipated pan-India spectacle 'Thug Life' have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. The newly released poster features Kamal Haasan in a rugged, intense look alongside Silambarasan TR. The visuals exude a raw, rustic, and rowdy aesthetic, perfectly capturing the film's gritty atmosphere.

Adding to the action-packed feel, a dust-smeared car speeding through a chaotic setting can be seen in the background. Earlier, the makers dropped a video featuring Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and music maestro A.R. Rahman. They revealed that the trio is collaborating for the first-ever single from the film, which is set to be released soon. ‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan Unveils First Look and Announces Release Date for Upcoming Film on His 70th Birthday (View Poster).

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR’s Intense First Look From ‘Thug Life’

The much-hyped drama has been made under the direction of Mani Ratnam. Produced by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, in association with Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, 'Thug Life', boasts an ensemble cast with Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Adding to the star power, the film also features Nassar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Bagavathi Perumal, Chinni Jayanth, Vaiyapuri, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj, Pankaj Tripathi, Arjun Chidambaram, Rajshri Deshpande, Sanya Malhotra, and Vadivukarasi, promising an ensemble of powerhouse performances. Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ Secures Record-Breaking OTT Deal for a .Tamil Film, Can You the Guess the Price?

The project marks the reunion of the two Tamil cinema giants, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 35 years. Their last professional association was back in 1987 for the film 'Nayakan'. Aside from acting in the film and producing it, Kamal Haasan has also co-written the script, along with Mani Ratnam.

The technical crew of the movie also includes cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran and editor A. Sreekar Prasad. With Mani Ratnam at the helm and A.R. Rahman composing the music, 'Thug Life', is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).