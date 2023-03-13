Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): March 13, 2023 will always be etched in the hearts of Indians as today Naatu Naatu from 'RRR' became the first Indian film song to win Oscar.

Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022 and now with the Oscar win, its popularity has grown manifold.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media.

Members of the film industry also hailed RRR's Oscar win.

"Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh," Alia, who played a pivotal role in 'RRR', reacted to the winning news.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Story and applauded the RRR team.

Sharing the winning moment, she wrote, "Yesss team." She also added Indian Flag emoji to the caption.

"Yay...another win," actress Mini Mathur wrote on Instagram Story.

'Naatu Naatu' won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

Talking about 'Naatu Naatu', the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. (ANI)

