Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Makers of the much-awaited action-thriller 'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa on Monday unveiled the romantic track 'Pehla Ishq'.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush treated fans with song video and captioned the post, "#PehlaIshq - a love anthem for those who give you. SONG OUT NOW."

This is the second song from the rousing album after the dance anthem Taade.

'Pehla Ishq' captures the essence of falling in love for the first time. The upbeat melody, composed by Rajat Nagpal, sets the perfect backdrop for the evocative lyrics penned by Rana Sotal. Sung with fervor by Rito Riba.

Talking about the song, Aayush said, "I believe the audience will be hooked by such a fun and romantic song. The lyrics have deep meaning. It has a certain vibe and that I think will resonate with listeners. Falling in love for the first time is an emotion that's unlike any other and this song captures it beautifully."

Sushrii Mishraa shared, "Being part of Ruslaan is a dream come true for me. 'Pehla Ishq' is my first romantic number that I ever shot for and that's why it's special to me. I have grown up seeing love songs on the big screen and now that I am a part of it one, I feel thrilled."

Rito Riba added "Collaborating on 'Pehla Ishq' for Ruslaan has been a wonderful experience. The song's melody and lyrics resonate with the essence of first love, and I'm honoured to be part of such a memorable project."

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the teaser video and captioned it, "All the best Aayush. #Ruslaan #RuslaanTeaser #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi."

The teaser shows heart-stopping action with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Helmed by director Karan L Butani, the film also stars actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024. (ANI)

