Director Sanjay Gupta, who is known for Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kaabil and others, has lent his support to actor Aayush Sharma for his upcoming film Ruslaan. Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty Unveils Action-Packed Teaser of Aayush Sharma Starrer (Watch Video).

The teaser of the film was unveiled on Tuesday. Sanjay took to social media platform X and shared the teaser of the film as he heaped praise on the actor.He wrote, "Superb action. Well done Aayush. Can't wait to watch this one."

Check Out Sanjay Gupta’s X Post:

Superb action. Well done Aayush. Can't wait to watch this one. Ruslaan Official Teaser | Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii | Karan... https://t.co/l8sV4yDjr0 via @YouTube — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 12, 2024

The teaser with its unbeatable blend of emotion and action makes the screen come alive with electrifying sequences. Reacting to Sanjay’s tweet, Aayush Sharma said: "When a filmmaker like Sanjay Gupta who has made some of the most loved action dramas lends his support to Ruslaan, I feel that I am on the right path. Receiving praise from him for me means a lot."

The teaser seamlessly weaves together the thrill of high-octane action and heart-wrenching emotion, creating a dynamic tapestry that leaves audiences spellbound. From chase scenes to glimpses into the film’s story full of intrigue, every frame is infused with a palpable sense of excitement and drama. Ruslaan Teaser: Aayush Sharma Is Fierce As He Fights Bad Guys in This Action Thriller; Zaheer Iqbal Makes a Special Appearance (Watch Video).

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Ruslaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa and Vidya Malvade. The film, directed by Karan L. Butani, is set to release on April 26.

