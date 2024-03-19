On Tuesday, Aayush Sharma fans took over Bandra, Mumbai, for a flash mob after the first song, “Taade,” was unveiled from his upcoming film, Ruslaan. The visuals show Aayush wearing a brown long-sleeve T-shirt and blue denim jeans. The lead actress, Sushrii Mishraa, wore a sleeveless black jumpsuit. Ruslaan Song ‘Taade’ Out: Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa Will Make You Groove to the Peppy Beats (Watch Video).

The video features the lead duo dancing with the fans on the song “Taade” and taking pictures with them. The snippet further shows the actors sitting in style in an open car with a Ruslaan poster printed all over it. Vishal Mishra composed and sang the track, and the prolific lyricist Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics. “Taade” weaves a tale of passion and desire against the backdrop of a mesmerising melody.

Watch Aayush and Sushrii Dancing With Fans

With evocative lyrics and Mishra's emotive vocals, the song transports listeners to a world where love knows no bounds and emotions run deep. Adding to the allure of “Taade” is the choreography by the acclaimed Rajit Dev, whose masterful moves bring the song to life on the screen. With every step and gesture, the dancers breathe life into the music. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. Directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Ruslaan will be released on April 26.

