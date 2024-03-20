American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, known for his films such as Creed and Black Panther, is set to come up with his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. has set a March 7, 2025 release for the project, which will star Michael B Jordan and arrive in Imax. The movie is untitled, although Coogler describes it as an event film. Coogler is producing through Proximity Media, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. One of Coogler's longtime collaborators, composer Ludwig Goransson, will executive produce alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield. Goransson, who won the Best Score Oscar earlier this month for his work on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, also won for Coogler's Black Panther film. Ryan Coogler Birthday Special: From Creed to Black Panther, Ranking All 4 of the Director's Films from Worst to Best!.

Warner Bros. landed the film in February following a bidding war, and an unusual contract will let Coogler reclaim certain rights to the picture after several years. Coogler hopes to begin production in New Orleans this spring. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Director Ryan Coogler Holds Back Tears Recalling His Last Conversation With Chadwick Boseman.

Ryan Coogler's Next Project All Set for March 2025 Release

Ryan Coogler’s next film, starring Michael B. Jordan, will be released in theatres on March 7, 2025. Described as a period thriller centering on vampires. pic.twitter.com/P5YGx82Huk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 20, 2024

Coogler became one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood after reviving the Rocky franchise with Creed in 2015 and helming the historic Black Panther, released in 2018. He most recently directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Marvel Studios. He launched his career with indie darling Fruitvale Station, which starred Jordan, who has had roles in all of his directorial efforts, as per The Hollywood Reporter.