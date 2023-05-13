Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Actor Isha Talwar, who is currently basking in the success of 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', recently opened up about the injury that she sustained during the shoot.

Isha revealed she was accidentally hit by a squib in the eye while filming an action sequence at night.

Also Read | Papon Hospitalised; Singer Pens Emotional Note on Insta After Seeing Son As Night Attendant (View Post).

"Since we were shooting in the salt pans and it was too dark to see where the squibs were in the middle of the night, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye had a huge swelling and I could not open my eye. To compensate for the swollen eye and look normal I applied double surma in the eyes so on camera one can't tell that I am injured. Even though, Homi gave me the option of sitting out and not do the action sequence but I chose to go ahead with it. My co actor Deepak Dobriyaal took me to a specialist the next day and visited 2 more doctors to ensure nothing serious has happened. I stayed in darkness for 3 days to go back to normal," Isha recalled.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Saas, 'Bahu Aur Flamingo' is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts). The series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Naseerudin Shah, Ashish Verma and Angira Dhar.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: From The Batman to The Lighthouse, 5 Performances That Showcase the Actor’s Amazing Acting Range!.

On playing the character of Savitri in 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', Dimple Kapadia said, "I'll admit that Savitri's family is dysfunctional at best as they draw daggers to be one up on each other. But if anyone from the outside threatens their existence, it could very likely be the last mistake that person makes. I did enjoy the action sequences - while I have done action in some of my films, this was unapologetic and raw."

Homi Adajania, the director and creator of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', said, "Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is not for the faint-hearted. As you immerse in this saas-bahu household many skeletons tumble out of closets and mayhem reigns when these inimitable characters fight for power and protect what's rightfully theirs. The women in the show are spartans - you'd have to have a death-wish if you confronted them on any turf!"

It is being streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)