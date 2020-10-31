Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on Saturday left for Dalhousie to start the filming of their upcoming movie "Bhoot Police".

The principal star cast, alongwith producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, left for Himachal Pradesh in a charterd flight to begin the schedule.

Also Read | Sean Connery, the Original James Bond, Dies at 90, Abhishek Bachchan, Hugh Jackman And Others Mourn Loss of the Iconic Actor (View Tweets).

The team will also shoot across multiple locations in Dharamshala and Palampur.

The horror comedy is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production.

Also Read | Sean Connery, First James Bond Actor, Dies at 90.

Pavan Kirpalani, best known for his psychological thriller "Phobia" and horror movie "Ragini MMS", is directing the movie.PTI KKP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)