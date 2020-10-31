Veteran actor Sean Connery had died at the age of 90, as per his family. The actor is best known for playing the role of James Bond on the big screen. At the time of writing this article, the cause of his death was not disclosed to the media. Sean won hearts globally with his suave, good looks and brilliant acting calibre. He has received an Oscar and three Golden Globes in his career spanning over decades. He immortalised his name with an unparalleled legacy of work. He will forever be missed. May his soul rest in peace.

Sean was the first actor to play James Bond on screen. He has played the character in seven movies. Two weeks prior to his 90th birthday in August, he was voted the best James Bond in a poll by RadioTimes.com.

Connery was born in Edinburgh to parents Effie and Joseph. He joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16. He was discharged from his services after being diagnosed with duodenal ulcers. Despite a pension from the navy, Connery continued to have various jobs - from a coal deliverer to a road worker.

He joined the British Legion which aimed at helping people with disability. There, he made a friend who helped him land a job at a theatre. Working backstage at theatres, he discovered his love for the performing arts but also the fact that acting could earn him the lavish life he wanted, as per Michael Callan’s 1993 biography, Sean Connery: The Untouchable Hero.

