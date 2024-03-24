Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Salman Khan made heads turn in his signature pathani kurta as he continued to follow the ritual of attending the annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Before heading to the red carpet, the 'Tiger 3' actor gave a hug to Baba Siddique.

Salman wore a black and white chequered kurta that he paired with black pyjamas.

Khan opted for a clean shaved look and just added his bracelet and a watch to make the fashion statement that overshadowed other celebrities present at the event.

Salman's father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Salman Khan is all set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

