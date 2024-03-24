Holi fills life with colours of myriad shades. The festival has a special place in India's rich cultural history and has spread out to other parts of the world courtesy the diaspora community. While the festival brings out a sense of community, fun and banter, and is an occasion to indulge in lip-smacking food, it’s also a time to flaunt your DJ skills and play the best Holi songs that set the vibe. As the nation soaks in the colours of Holi, here are some songs to add to your Holi playlist. Holi 2024: From Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Alia Bhatt's 2 States, Films to Binge-Watch for a Colorful Celebration!

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

One of the best Holi songs to come out of Bollywood in recent years, "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar" from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War, is all about thumping beats, and high energy groove that sets the tone for your Holi party. Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.

Do Me Favour Lets Play Holi

This is one of those Anu Malik songs, which has an infectious energy attached to it. The song, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is from the movie Waqt. The song is a must in the playlist of every 1990s kid.

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai

Sholay is one of the landmark films that define Hindi cinema. The film, which ticks all the boxes of commercial cinema, features the song at an important point in the film prior to Gabbar’s gang ransacking the entire village. The song encourages people to leave behind their old grudges and embrace people with open hearts. The track has been the bedrock of Holi celebrations in India for decades and has aged like a fine wine.

Besharam Rang

Another banger from the house of Bollywood. The song’s lyrics and the beats are the perfect combo and can set your Holi parties on fire in a jiffy. The song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was mired in the controversies but, over a period time it has emerged as one of the most loved tracks of Bollywood and has the potential to lend a pulsating energy to your Holi bash. Holi 2024: From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela to Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein, Here's Top 5 Movies to Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Balam Pichkari

This one is a modern-day Holi anthem that will make you want to dance no matter what. This one is a must for all Holi parties and is like the colour magenta, your Holi won’t feel complete unless you use both of them.

Khaike Paan Banaraswala

Another one of Holi favourites featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. The song is from the blockbuster movie Don and brings a certain comic relief to the tightly-knit story. The song is a classic when it comes to the Holi playlist and adds a rustic vibe to the Holi celebrations.

Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali

The iconic song from Silsila is one of the most loved Holi songs. It has been crooned by Amitabh Bachchan himself, and adds a lot of depth to the Holi celebrations courtesy Big B’s deep baritone.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

The Holi song from the film Baghban is sung with much grace and love. The song features at the start of the narrative in the film when the whole family is together and celebrates the festival in the most heartwarming way. The visuals from the song have made a mark on the subconscious of the audience and still feel fresh even after 20 years.

Aaj Na Chhodenge

The song is all about just letting go and having fun. It talks about enjoying the festival to the fullest. However, one thing the song overlooks is ‘consent’. Celebrations should be full throttle but not at the cost of mindfulness.

Ang Se Ang Lagana

Darr has been SRK’s iconic movie as a villain. While all the songs in this movie are famous and have stood the test of time, this track rises for the occasion when it matters the most. Holi celebrations are incomplete without this song. During the song sequence, SRK hides his face in the colours and infiltrates the Holi celebrations at Juhi Chawla’s home to keep an eye on her.

Crank up the volume for Holi! These are must-have 10 Bollywood bangers to transform your Holi party into an unforgettable dance-off fueled by vibrant colours and delicious thandai.

