Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan gave major fitness goals to his fans in his latest post by sharing a photo of him flaunting his well-toned biceps.

The 'Dabangg' star, Salman Khan, who recently impressed us with his turban avatar from his upcoming film 'Antim', shared a picture on his Instagram, where he can be seen flaunting his well-toned biceps. The 55-year-old actor, who recently celebrated his birthday on December 27, wrote in the caption "just being . . ."

While looking absolutely suave and handsome in the image, Salman can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt paired along with a blue beanie and shorts. The post received more than one crore likes within four hours of being posted.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', the shoot for which is completed. Directed by Prabhu Deva the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. (ANI)

