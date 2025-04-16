Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Sam Neill has been cast in the upcoming MonsterVerse film, following the success of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to feature a cataclysmic world-ending threat, with Neill joining newcomers Delroy Lindo, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jack O'Connell.

The film is part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which has reportedly accumulated over USD 2.5 billion at the global box office since its launch in 2014.

The franchise has also spawned a well-regarded Apple TV plus series, 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters', with a second season in the works.

Neill is known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, having starred in 'Jurassic Park', 'Jurassic Park III', and 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

The next 'Godzilla x Kong' movie will be directed by Grant Sputore from a script by Dave Callaham.

Neill was last seen in the Peacock series 'Apples Never Fall' and will next star in the Netflix mystery series 'Untamed'.

In 'Untamed' Neill will star opposite Eric Bana.

Written by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, 'Untamed' is a mystery-thriller centered on Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), a National Parks Service agent investigating a brutal death that unearths dark secrets in the wilderness, and his own past.

Sam Neill plays Paul Souter, Yosemite's longtime chief park ranger and Turner's close friend. A devoted family man, Souter is adept at handling both park crimes and bureaucratic hurdles. (ANI)

