Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Hollywood stars Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and David Oyelowo will play the lead roles in an untitled murder mystery movie from Searchlight Pictures.

"This Country" director Tom George will helm the movie from a script by Mark Chappell, reported Deadline.

Set in 1950s London, the story sees a desperate Hollywood film producer turning a popular West End play into a film, only to see members of the production be killed off.

Rockwell will play world-weary Inspector Stoppard, alongside overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan). Both find themselves trying to solve a whodunit in London's glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

The project will be produced by Damian Jones of "Iron Lady" fame.

