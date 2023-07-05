Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad are blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. Sana took to Instagram to announce the birth of her child.

She captioned the video, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby." Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuT5irnAr8I/

Meanwhile, fans showered her with congratulations on her post.

A fan wrote, "May Allah make him righteous, and make him grow in a good manner, and make him kind to his parents."

Another wrote, "MashAllah congratulations to you both."

Sana, best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho', quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020.

Earlier in March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview."I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," Sana had said. (ANI)

