New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): While announcing that the complete music album of her debut film as lead actor has been released, actor Sanjana Sanghi on Friday expressed happiness over AR Rahman composing the music album of 'Dil Bechara'.

Sanjana took to Instagram to share the poster of the film featuring her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled how she started acting at a young age of 13 with Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar.'

"At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then and there itself, and went on to cast me as "Mandy" in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman's Sir's music," she wrote.

Further in the caption, Sanghi is seen talking about how blessed she feels to have the music of her debut film composed by the legendary musician AR Rahman.

"If you'd have told me 10 years later he'd bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, which will be based on my favourite novel The Fault in Our Stars - with HIS music on our album and background score AND Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I'd have ever dared to dream," she wrote in the caption.

The 23-year-old singer then thanked the Oscar-winning musician for his "eternal blessing."

"Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor.I've pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn't sink in," she tweeted.

"Here's my greatest honor in presenting to you all, the FULL music album of Dil Bechara! Lyrics penned by the genius @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial," she added.

The title track of the film was released earlier today following which the entire album was also released.

The title track of the film features a very lively Rajput dancing to the rhythm of the AR Rahman composed track.

Adapted from famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' and helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra, the film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

