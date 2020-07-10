South actress Trisha Krishnan is right now facing some stern warnings from Meera Mitun. The latter accused about Trisha of photoshopping her own pictures with her Meera's facial features. The Bigg Boss Tamil participant is pretty confident about Trisha using parts of her pictures to enhance her own. However, Trisha has not responded to the same yet. Trisha Krishnan Reveals ‘Sex and the City’ Is Her All-Time Favourite Web Series!.

She took to the micro-blogging site to write, "Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing to, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation . You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life." Check out the tweet below.

Meera's Tweet:

On the work front, Trisha is gearing up for her big budget film with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She will be sharing the movie with a star-studded cast that includes Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi, Jayam Ravi to name a few. The first look of the same was shared by the makers with a sword featured on it. The final looks of all the characters with their names are yet to be revealed.

