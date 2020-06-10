Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan Thank Fans for Loving 'Parineeta' as It Clocks 15 Years

Agency News ANI| Jun 10, 2020 05:55 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan Thank Fans for Loving 'Parineeta' as It Clocks 15 Years
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As their superhit film 'Parineeta' clocked 15 years today, actors Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan thanked their fans for showering love on the movie.

Both the lead actors of the Pradeep Sarkar directorial posted several stills from the film on social media platforms to mark its 15 year anniversary.

Also Read | Aquaman 2: Fan Art Pits Blake Lively Against Emilia Clarke For Amber Heard's Replacement in the DC Film - Who'd Be Your Pick? Vote!.

"Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta," Sanjay Dutt wrote while Balan went with a heart emoji and a," Thank You," in her caption.

The romantic drama was one of the biggest hits of its time with its music still winning hearts across the country.

Also Read | Monica Dogra Recalls Mother's COVID-19 Survival Story, Mother Warns Everyone To Not Take The Virus Lightly (Watch Video).

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan the film featured Saif Ali Khan and veteran actor Rekha in pivotal roles.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement