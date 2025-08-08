New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The religious channel Sanskar TV has been honoured with two major awards at the BCS Ratna Awards 2025 held in Delhi.

The channel received the titles of 'Best Religious Channel' and 'Maximum No. of Subscribers on Digital.'

The awards were presented by Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur in a ceremony that celebrated excellence in Indian broadcasting, digital content, and media platforms.

Manoj Tyagi, CEO of Sanskar Group, shared his thoughts after receiving the award. He said, "Every award increases our responsibility. The BCS Ratna Award 2025 will inspire us to keep improving our work. This honour shows that the Sanskar Group has made a strong mark in the world of Sanatan Dharma, not just in India but across the globe."

The BCS Ratna Awards, given by Aavishkar Media Group since 2010, recognise outstanding work in TV, digital content, technology, and broadcasting. The awards aim to motivate media professionals to deliver trustworthy and quality content to millions of viewers and OTT users across India.

This year's winners were selected by an independent jury across more than six categories, based on innovation, impact, and performance on multiple platforms. Professionals who helped deliver content to over 210 million TV sets and 600 million OTT users were recognised.

Sanskar TV has become a trusted name in promoting Indian culture, Vedic knowledge, and spirituality. Its YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers, and its OTT app has more than 6 lakh regular users.

With the tagline "Hamari Sanskriti, Hamari Virasat" (Our Culture, Our Heritage), the channel continues to spread Indian philosophy and spiritual unity across the world, 24x7. (ANI)

