Washington [USA], December 12 (ANI): The sequel of the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is currently in the works. Sarah Michelle Gellar who played the role of Helen Shivers in the film got into a 'little bit of trouble' for her behind-the-scene post from the sets of the film.

The Golden Globe nominee, Sarah, admitted that she had a big 'oops' moment when she posted the photo from the sets of the upcoming sequel on Thanksgiving, reported Deadline.

Sarah played the role of Helen Shivers in this 1997 American horror-thriller film. Her character dies in the film when the killer chases her down the road after killing her sister Elsa in the film.

Admitting her mistake at the 'Live with Kelly and Mark' show, the actress said,

"You would think that being in my position, I know what rules are on sets when they say closed sets, you know. So my husband's [Freddie Prinze Jr.] starring in the movie and it was Thanksgiving so I took our kids to Australia to go out there and visit him. And I was sitting on set and I was like, 'Oh what a great picture,' and then I posted it, said Sarah.

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress then found out that the makers had not posted any pictures from the set till then.

"They hadn't announced they started filming. Yeah ... that was an 'Oops! My bad!'" added Gellar.

The actress shared the picture of a chair on her Instagram which had 'I know what you did last summer' written on it.

"Scooby Doo 3 coming soon...." she jokingly captioned the post, referring to the other franchise that starred her and Prinze.

Gellar noted that the movie didn't even have a social media account. "They had to make one after I did that," she said.

Sarah continued, "Again, my bad. But it was such a cool picture, and it was so much fun. I mean, that's the movie Freddie and I met on. So, it was really cool to bring our kids there. And my best friend in California is directing it and wrote it. It was just such a special time. And so, I got in a little bit of trouble."

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel will be released in theatres on July 18, 2025. (ANI)

