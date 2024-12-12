The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 5, with several Bollywood and global stars in attendance. On Wednesday (December 11), Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the prestigious film festival. At the event, the former Miss World sat down for an insightful conversation about her career in film and the entertainment industry. During her discussion, Priyanka Chopra also hinted about making her Bollywood comeback soon. ‘Focus on the Craft, Not the Glamour’: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Career Wisdom at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024’s ‘In Conversation’ Segment (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood Comeback in 2025?

A video from Priyanka Chopra's Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 has surfaced online. In the clip, the Bollywood diva could be seen speaking about various topics revolving around her love for cinema and her deep connection with her motherland, India. In the video, Priyanka Chopra said, "I take my roots wherever I go. It's a part of my family; it's a part of my upbringing. India has always been in my heart, Indian films have always been a part of my heart" Speaking about her future plans in Bollywood, Pee Cee said, "I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed."

Priyanka Chopra at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

Talking about the one thing she misses most about Bollywood, it’s the dancing. Well, as fans, we also want to see PC back, showing off her thumkas like she did in the "Desi Girl" and "Ram Chahe Leela" tracks. The one thing we loved about her conversation was her constant mention of India and the pride she expressed in being Indian. We all felt it when she said, "You can take an Indian out of India, but you can't take the desi out of me." Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Attend The Prestigious Event, Bollywood Actors Talk About Popularity of Indian Cinema (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Instagram Post

For the uninformed, Priyanka Chopra currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. Her last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink (2019) alongside Farhan Akhtar.

