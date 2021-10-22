Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): The release date of John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' has been changed once again. Instead of November 26, the film will now be released a day before, i.e, November 25.

Taking to Instagram, John shared the new update with his fans. He wrote, "#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again."

Also Read | Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s Superfan Who Painted His Car, Shirt With Megastar’s Iconic Dialogues.

John also shared that the film's trailer will be out on October 25.

Alongside the update, John unveiled a new motion poster, in which he can be seen in an angry cop avatar.

Also Read | Uncharted: From Sic Parvis Magna to Sam Drake, 5 Easter Eggs From Tom Holland's New Trailer of the PlayStation Game Film Adaptation.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' also features Divya Khosla Kumar. It is a sequel to 'Satyameva Jayate', which was released in 2018. Actor Manoj Bajpayee played a pivotal role in the first part. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)