Vanessa Villela, who joined the cast of Selling Sunset last year, is engaged after her partner Tom Fraud got down on one knee during a romantic sunset proposal. As per E! News, the 44-year-old said yes to partner Tom Fraud after he popped the question at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Vanessa also shared the emotional moment on her Instagram handle, writing: "Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS." To All The Boys Actress Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Anthony De La Torre! 7 Pictures Of The Lovebirds That Prove They’re A Match Made In Heaven.

In the video, Tom is seen getting down on one knee at sunset with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background. Vanessa, wearing a sleek black trench coat and high-heeled boots, reads messages written on red cards, with the last bearing the words, 'Will you marry me?' "One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart," she wrote alongside the video. Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Anthony De La Torre! To All The Boys Actress Shows Off Her Engagement Ring On Social Media (View Pics).

"You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!! I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!" Vanessa went on to say she "manifested" having Tom in her life, whom she calls her "best friend," her "hero" and her "future husband to be."

"I feel like I'm dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life," she continued. "You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can't be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it."

She added, "Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy." The groom-to-be responded in the comments with an equally affectionate message. "I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART AND SOUL!!!," Tom wrote. "You are the most amazing human I have ever met! its incredible how much we are the same person! My Twin Flame! The love of my life!"

Vanessa joined the cast of the fourth season of 'Selling Sunset', which premiered in November on Netflix, along with fellow newcomer Emma Hernan. Before jumping into real estate, she was a successful actor from Mexico. She has starred in several hit telenovelas, including 'En otra piel', 'Una Maid en Manhattan' and 'Eva Luna'. While Vanessa will appear in the real estate reality show's next season, she was able to work only part of the production schedule due to battling long COVID.

Vanessa signalled in an interview that her health battle will be depicted in the fifth season of 'Selling Sunset', which also features returning cast members Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith.

