Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): HBO Max's upcoming 'Sex and the City' sequel 'And Just Like That' has finally got a teaser and a premiere date. The WarnerMedia-owned streamer will debut with two episodes on December 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will pick up 11-plus years after the last time Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Co. were on screens in the second 'SATC' feature film. The remaining eight episodes will roll out weekly.

"They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises," Carrie says in the fifty-second teaser, adding, "And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins."

The show will see original stars Sarah Jessica, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles as Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, dealing with children, romance and their careers.

The fourth member of the core cast from 'Sex and the City', Kim Cattrall, isn't involved in the follow-up after falling out with Parker.

'SATC' creator Darren Star also isn't part of 'And Just Like That'; Michael Patrick King, who served as showrunner on the original HBO series and wrote and directed both feature films, is the showrunner.

The show's cast also features 'SATC' favourites Chris Noth, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson. Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez also stars along with Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Parker, Nixon, Davis and King executive produce with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi. (ANI)

