HBO Max has revealed a new trailer of its upcoming attractions. While we saw glimpses of new seasons of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Gossip Girl among others, the video also offered first footage of James Gunn's Peacemaker series, starring John Cena, and And Just Like That..., the sequel series of Sex and the City.

Watch the trailer:

