Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said he is in the business of entertainment and not predictions as he fielded queries about the success of his controversy-plagued movie "Pathaan", amid calls for its boycott from right-wing groups.

The 57-year-old actor hosted an impromptu Twitter session, where he answered questions related to "Pathaan", but didn't address the row over the film's first song "Besharam Rang", against which protests have been staged in various parts of the country.

Right-wing organisations as well as the BJP have called for the boycott of the movie, objecting to the "saffron" and "green" outfits being used in the song that features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

Asked by a Twitter user about his prediction on the people's response to the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner on its opening day, Shah Rukh said, "I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…"

The actor also revealed that the film's official trailer and second song will be released "soon".

"I think it should be out soon, will find out from #Pathaan team," Shah Rukh said, revealing that the second track is sung by Arijit Singh.

The movie is "patriotic", he said in response to another user as the actor tweeted, "#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way."

Shah Rukh also said the team is working very hard to get its visual effect sequences right. "Trying our best…trying our best. #Pathaan".

When a user asked him to say a dialogue from the film, which marks Shah Rukh's return to movies after a gap of five years, the actor said, "Film mein sun lena….better lagega #Pathaan".

Shah Rukh also shared tips to get a "fit body". The actor sports a lean look in "Pathaan", which will release in theatres on January 25 next year.

"Eat properly…exercise regularly….and don't overdo it, take your time to work out slowly," he said.

"Just start and continue for seven days and you will get hooked….do it for yourself and you will keep going," the actor said in another reply.

Asked about his experience collaborating with John Abraham for the actioner, Shah Rukh called the actor "too sweet and kind".

"During action scenes, he was really taking care that I don't get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him," he added.

Besides talking about "Pathaan", the actor said he is excited to watch James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water", which dropped in theatres on Friday. "Right now we are all excited for 'Avatar'… #Pathaan in January," he said.

Asked about the team he is rooting for in the football world cup final between France and Argentina, the actor said, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

One fan asked Shah Rukh about his plans to come out with his autobiography. "When I complete my life... many years to go," he replied.

The superstar also gave a shout out to "KGF: Chapter Two" star Yash and Ram Charan, whose film "RRR" is gearing up for a run in the Hollywood award season.

"Yash is wow," said Shah Rukh. On Ram Charan, he said, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids."

Shah Rukh's Twitter session comes two days after the actor made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

At the festival, Shah Rukh said that positive people like him, will stay alive. He also decried how social media is often driven by certain narrowness of views, "making it divisive and destructive".

