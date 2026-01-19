New Delhi, January 19: A thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital on Monday morning, sharply reducing visibility and worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 418, falling in the 'severe' category. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ITO area was recorded at 434, placing it in the "severe" category. Similar conditions prevailed near Rafi Marg, where the AQI stood at 417, while areas around the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar reported an AQI of 455.

Several other locations across the capital also witnessed alarmingly high pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 462, Ashok Vihar 473, Bawana 448, Burari 460, Chandni Chowk 454, Dwarka Sector-8 427, Mundka 467, Narela 437, Punjabi Bagh 434, RK Puram 439, Rohini 437 and Wazirpur 472. All these areas remained in the 'severe' category, indicating extremely poor air quality and heightened health risks. The IT stretch witnessed near-zero visibility during the morning hours, leading to slow-moving traffic and disruptions in normal vehicular movement. Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert As National Capital Wakes Up to Dense Fog and ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality.

Cold wave conditions, coupled with dense fog, also impacted air travel operations, with several flights delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to poor visibility. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25 degrees Celsius later in the day. Meanwhile, in response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday reinvoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order from the CAQM read. Weather Forecast Today, January 19: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The order further added, "NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region." With severe pollution, cold wave and dense fog persisting, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, follow health advisories, and take precautions against the hazardous air quality. India's financial capital, Mumbai, also woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, with temperatures hovering between 17 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

