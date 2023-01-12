Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan got emotional after seeing his journey from 'Fauji' to 'Pathaan' during an interaction with his fans on social media.

On Thursday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session during which a fan asked him "One word for the journey #AskSRK" along with a collage of his films Fauji (1989), Main Hoon Na (2004) and Pathaan (2023) where the actor played the role of a soldier.

Also Read | Bombay High Court To Hear Actor Anushka Sharma's Plea Challenging Action Initiated by Sales Tax Department Against Her.

To which he replied, "Oh wow hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!"

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1613511520264257536

Also Read | Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Sells 1.43 Million Copies on Day 1, Beats Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' Record.

SRK began his acting journey with television shows 'Fauji' and 'Circus'.

The show 'Fauji' was directed and produced by Colonel Raj Kapoor and aired in 1989 on Doordarshan.

'Main Hoon Na', which was released in 2004, also featured actors Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, and Zayed Khan. In the film, SRK essayed the role of an army officer, Major Ram Prasad.

SRK will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' finally unveiled the trailer.

The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character introduces with dialogue " Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."

Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' which received massive responses from the fans.

'Pathaan' marks Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration after their super hit films 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)