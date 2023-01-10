The trailer for Pathaan is finally here and it is filled with all the action and swag that we expected. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone stun as the heroes, while John Abraham makes a mean villain. While Pathaan has been surrounded by controversy, there are still many fans who excitedly awaited the trailer and now that it's out, let's take a look at how fans reacted. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film Gets U/A Rating After 10 Cuts - Reports.

Watch Pathaan Trailer Here:

One of the Best

#SRK's #Pathaan trailer is one of the best trailers ever for a bollywood action movie , all the pre existence records gonna be destroyed one after the other — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 10, 2023

Nailed It

BGM top notch, excellent cinematography, best production, directions and perspective. Actors nailed it their role and KING SHAH RUKH KHAN OMG DAMN WHAT A CONTENT AFTER 4 YEARS 😭🔥#PathaanTrailerpic.twitter.com/tHW3XWF90v — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) January 10, 2023

BLOCKBUSTER

King of Romance

Romantic moment by the king of romance #SRK for a brief moment in #Pathaan trailer , king is always king pic.twitter.com/8YHKAxdXQI — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 10, 2023

