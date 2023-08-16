Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday gave a shout-out to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Fighter’ and wished the star cast good luck.

On Tuesday, the makers of 'Fighter' unveiled an intriguing motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into frame.

The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit. Next, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses.

Sharing the look, Hrithik took to X and wrote, "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

Reacting to Hrithik’s post SRK wrote, “Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021. Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

SRK made his comeback with director Siddharth Anand's action film 'Pathaan' which was declared a blockbuster. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan'. (ANI)

